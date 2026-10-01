Cancer Relief launches first Coffee Crawl as part of Biggest Coffee Morning

Cancer Relief is introducing its first Coffee Crawl as part of this year’s Biggest Coffee Morning, giving coffee lovers in Gibraltar the opportunity to visit local cafés while raising funds for the charity.

The Coffee Crawl runs all this week. Packages cost £12 and include an exclusive mug and passport.

Participants can take their mug to participating establishments throughout the week and receive a complimentary hot drink at each venue. Each establishment can be visited once.

The passport allows participants to collect a stamp at every venue they visit. Those who collect at least four different stamps will be entered into the Coffee Crawl raffle for the chance to win a prize.

Participating establishments include Brunch It, Costa Coffee, Europa Point Café, My Wines, PizzaExpress, Risso’s Daily, The Portuguese Nata, The Queen’s Picturehouse and Eatery, and Wagamama.

Coffee Crawl packages have been available from September 23 through Cancer Relief’s mug pop-up collection points, Resilience Group at Eurocity and the Cancer Relief Centre on South Barrack Road.

The initiative is being held in partnership with Ramparts and Resilience Group.

Cancer Relief said the Coffee Crawl was intended to give people an opportunity to discover local cafés, spend time with friends, family or colleagues and support the charity’s essential services.

The Coffee Crawl will culminate in Cancer Relief’s Biggest Coffee Morning on October 2 at Calpe Rowing Club, from 10am to 2pm.

The Biggest Coffee Morning is separate from the Coffee Crawl passport and stamp collection.

Cancer Relief is also encouraging people hosting their own Coffee Morning to make use of its free event materials, including bunting, posters, colouring sheets, a QR code and cake flags.

Funds raised through the Coffee Crawl and Coffee Morning will support Cancer Relief’s services.