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Thu 1st Oct, 2026

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Local News

National Celebrations Awards and charity cheques presented

All the awarded charities and organizations with the GCS director and the minister Christian Santos. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Maria Jesus Corrales
1st October 2026

A series of awards recognizing local creative talent and the spirit of community support were presented at a ceremony held at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery. 

Organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services in collaboration with the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), the event marked the conclusion of two key National Day initiatives alongside the distribution of funds raised during the annual Gibraltar Fair. 

Young designer Sienna-Mae Harper, aged 11, was named the winner of this year's National Day Poster Competition. Launched to discover a fresh and innovative design, her artwork will once again be used to promote the National Day programme of events. 

Parallel to the poster contest, students were invited to explore and articulate the significance of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination through an Essay Competition, sponsored by Fortress Attractions.  

First prize in the competition was awarded to Haylee Pincho (18+ category), while Alexandra Attias (18+ category) secured second prize. 

During the proceedings, the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, together with Forty Azzopardi representing the SDGG, presented cheques totalling £10,800 to a range of local charities and volunteer groups involved in the National Celebrations.  

The funds were raised directly through activities at the Gibraltar Fair. 

The recipient charitable organisations included GibSams; Gibraltar National Dance Organisation; Gibraltar Woman’s Health Group; Men In Need; International Lions Club Gibraltar; Nazareth House; Psychological Support Group, and Gibraltar Special Olympics & Clubhouse on behalf of MarocAtlas Gibraltar 4x4 Club. 

The minister highlighted the efforts by the charities and by the SDGG, not only during the Fair, but throughout the year and thanked them for their work. 

“What you do for the Fair is an integral part of our community does.” 

He stressed that they “do the Fair a success.” 

Mr Santos added that the Ministry and the Gibraltar Cultural Services are “really proud” of presenting the cheques and of having raised more than £10,000 this year.    

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