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Tue 29th Sep, 2026

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Local News

GTB plans eight iconic red telephone boxes at Gibraltar landmarks

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
29th September 2026

Eight traditional red telephone boxes could be installed at prominent locations across Gibraltar under plans submitted by the Gibraltar Tourist Board to the Town Planner.

The proposals would see the K6-style phone boxes placed at seven locations; Cathedral Square, the American War Memorial, Casemates Square, Europa Point, Princess Caroline’s Battery, Alameda Gardens and the Pillar of Hercules in the Upper Rock.

According to the plans, all eight would replicate the traditional K6 design and dimensions, which is 2.5 metres high and measuring approximately 90cm by 90cm.

They would be made from cast iron or steel with toughened safety glass and finished in traditional gloss Post Office red.

The boxes would contain non-operational telephone handsets, with some of the doors locked shut depending on their location.

At Cathedral Square, the proposed box would be positioned beside the existing flower cart near Main Street, with its door fully operational.

Two more would be installed beside the existing telephone box at Casemates Square, creating a row of three traditional red boxes, with the doors of the new boxes able to open fully.

Another is proposed near the lighthouse at Europa Point, also with an operational door.

The proposal for the American War Memorial would see a box installed close to the memorial, although the precise location would be subject to coordination with organisers who use the area for events. Its door would be locked to avoid misuse.

At Princess Caroline’s Battery the box would be positioned beside a cannon so as not to obstruct parking or pedestrian movement. It will also be locked to avoid misuse.

At the Pillars of Hercules, another locked box would be placed on the viewing platform overlooking the Strait.

The final proposed location is the forecourt of the Alameda Gardens, close to the north entrance, where the telephone box would have a fully opening door.

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