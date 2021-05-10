Cancer Relief opens frank discussion on dying
Nine out of 10 of people have said they would like to be told if they were facing a terminal illness in response to a Dying Matters survey currently being carried out by Cancer Relief Gibraltar. The survey is being conducted as part of Dying Matters week ,which the charity is marking as from Monday...
