Cancer Relief raises funds through Pancake Day event

Cancer Relief Gibraltar held an all-day charitable Pancake Day in the Calpe Rowing Club yesterday.

The charity served up pancakes from 10am to 5.30pm on Shrove Tuesday with the proceeds to the donated to the Centre in South Barrack Road.

Children of all ages were welcome with some after school fun activities organised for younger children.

Local businesses also took part in the initiative and donated some of the proceeds to the charity.

All funds raised will go towards helping people affected by cancer in the community.

Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by going to the Cancer Relief Gibraltar ‘Just Giving’ page, or can donate by cheque made out to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, 5 South Barrack Road.