Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cancer Relief raises funds through Pancake Day event

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
26th February 2020

Cancer Relief Gibraltar held an all-day charitable Pancake Day in the Calpe Rowing Club yesterday.

The charity served up pancakes from 10am to 5.30pm on Shrove Tuesday with the proceeds to the donated to the Centre in South Barrack Road.

Children of all ages were welcome with some after school fun activities organised for younger children.

Local businesses also took part in the initiative and donated some of the proceeds to the charity.

All funds raised will go towards helping people affected by cancer in the community.

Anyone wishing to donate online may do so by going to the Cancer Relief Gibraltar ‘Just Giving’ page, or can donate by cheque made out to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, 5 South Barrack Road.

Most Read

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘ramps up’ coronavirus precautions

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Local News

Brexit MoU committees meet in Algeciras tomorrow

Tue 25th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sewage leak causes a stink in Queensway Quay

26th February 2020

Local News
Zulaika Vallance scoops top prize in Young Art Competition

26th February 2020

Local News
Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

26th February 2020

Local News
Charity directors insist ‘Community Care is safe’…

26th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020