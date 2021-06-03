Cancer Survivors Day to be marked this Sunday

Cancer Survivors Day will be marked as an annual worldwide ‘celebration of life’ this Sunday, June 6.

It’s a day for everyone to join in solidarity with cancer survivors around the world, firstly, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face on a daily basis and secondly and most importantly, to celebrate life.

Louis Baldachino of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar told the Chronicle about Cancer Day Survivors Day.

“It’s a very special day for all cancer survivors. Special because it brings a magical emotion or feeling of how important and lucky we are to be alive,” Mr Baldachino said.

“I can say ‘we’ as I am a very proud nearly six years cancer survivor. I think it is very important to celebrate and celebrate with family and friends that have supported you in that journey ‘to be here today’.”

“We cannot forget that, as the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation keeps reminding us, ‘a survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life’. I have celebrated the day in different ways in past years with family and friends, including traveling to the UK to complete the ‘Stride for Survival’ charity walk (organised by PCA UK charity) in Windsor Park - of course followed by a ‘celebration’ lunch at a nearby restaurant.”

“So, if you have a family member or friend who has survived cancer make sure that on Sunday you meet up with them and celebrate. They deserve it. Go out for lunch, dinner or get together for a drink or even have a party. It’s a day to celebrate life.”

Below is a message from National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation which Mr Baldachino urges cancer survivors, their families and friends read:

Life after cancer is about more than just survival. It’s not just the length of life that matters, but also the quality of that life. Cancer affects everyone. With more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide – everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, people around the world will come together to recognize these cancer survivors, and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship. This day will mark the 34th annual National Cancer Day annual celebration.

Over the last few decades, we’ve made great progress when it comes to cancer survival and that is absolutely something we should celebrate. However, life after cancer is about more than just survival. Cancer survivors want to live well, to have a good quality of life.

As many survivors will tell you, the effects of cancer don’t end when treatment does. Cancer survivors face ongoing, often long-lasting, hardships because of their disease.

On National Cancer Survivors Day we want to raise awareness of these challenges of cancer survivorship. NCSD is a Celebration of Life, but it is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.