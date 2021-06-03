Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Cancer Survivors Day to be marked this Sunday

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd June 2021

Cancer Survivors Day will be marked as an annual worldwide ‘celebration of life’ this Sunday, June 6.

It’s a day for everyone to join in solidarity with cancer survivors around the world, firstly, to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face on a daily basis and secondly and most importantly, to celebrate life.

Louis Baldachino of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar told the Chronicle about Cancer Day Survivors Day.
“It’s a very special day for all cancer survivors. Special because it brings a magical emotion or feeling of how important and lucky we are to be alive,” Mr Baldachino said.

“I can say ‘we’ as I am a very proud nearly six years cancer survivor. I think it is very important to celebrate and celebrate with family and friends that have supported you in that journey ‘to be here today’.”

“We cannot forget that, as the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation keeps reminding us, ‘a survivor is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life’. I have celebrated the day in different ways in past years with family and friends, including traveling to the UK to complete the ‘Stride for Survival’ charity walk (organised by PCA UK charity) in Windsor Park - of course followed by a ‘celebration’ lunch at a nearby restaurant.”

“So, if you have a family member or friend who has survived cancer make sure that on Sunday you meet up with them and celebrate. They deserve it. Go out for lunch, dinner or get together for a drink or even have a party. It’s a day to celebrate life.”

Below is a message from National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation which Mr Baldachino urges cancer survivors, their families and friends read:

Life after cancer is about more than just survival. It’s not just the length of life that matters, but also the quality of that life. Cancer affects everyone. With more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide – everyone knows someone whose life has been touched by cancer.

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, people around the world will come together to recognize these cancer survivors, and to raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship. This day will mark the 34th annual National Cancer Day annual celebration.

Over the last few decades, we’ve made great progress when it comes to cancer survival and that is absolutely something we should celebrate. However, life after cancer is about more than just survival. Cancer survivors want to live well, to have a good quality of life.

As many survivors will tell you, the effects of cancer don’t end when treatment does. Cancer survivors face ongoing, often long-lasting, hardships because of their disease.

On National Cancer Survivors Day we want to raise awareness of these challenges of cancer survivorship. NCSD is a Celebration of Life, but it is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

Most Read

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Bassadone unveils new showroom for 300-strong staff

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Govt announces 'double' bank holiday to mark Platinum Jubilee

Thu 3rd Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
From 'deadly enemy' to 'covidiots': Words matter when talking about Covid-19

3rd June 2021

Features
Overall Winner The Lemon Tree by Anna Breen

3rd June 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

3rd June 2021

Features
Dream come true for Christian Santos as mayor

1st June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021