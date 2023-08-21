Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Captain of oil spill gas tanker charged

Heavy black fuel oil covers the side of the gas tanker Gas Venus after an oil spill while it was taking on fuel off the South Mole. Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
21st August 2023

The Captain of Gas Venus, a tanker which spilled heavy fuel oil in the Bay of Gibraltar, appeared in the Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning. Korean national Sangsob Kim, 56, faced charges including one count of discharge into, or allowing escaping into, British Gibraltar Territorial Waters oil of any description and one count of damaging...

