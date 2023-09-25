Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Capturing magic above and beneath the waves

Photo by Keith Ruiz

By Eyleen Gomez
25th September 2023

A year of planning came to fruition recently for photographer Keith Ruiz when he captured this stunning photograph in the Bay of Gibraltar.

“For over a year, I had envisioned capturing this particular moment in time,” he said.

“With a GoPro 10 camera securely housed in the Domemare case, I set out to sea, accompanied by my son and friends, in pursuit of an encounter with dolphins.”

“What followed was an exhilarating experience, and I was determined to seize the perfect shot.”

He described the method behind this capture was “equal parts daring and determined.”

“I found myself hanging over the side of the boat, one hand clutching the camera and the other tightly gripping the boats edge,” he said.

“To capture the essence of the moment, I resorted to a high burst setting, which resulted in a staggering collection of over 400 photos.”

“The dolphins gracefully swam alongside our slow-moving vessel, occasionally drawing nearer, their curiosity piqued.”

“They would approach me, only to change direction at the last moment.”

“Throughout this thrilling spectacle, I remained optimistic that one of those many shots would encapsulate the magic of that day,” he added.

He stated that the moment he completed the transfer of those 400 images onto his computer, he was elated beyond words.

“The patience and countless attempts had undeniably paid off,” he said adding he “couldn’t be more proud” with the final result.

For more of Mr Ruiz’s photographs, visit https://www.facebook.com/Keith.Ruiz.1980

