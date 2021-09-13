Capurro Insurance Cup 2021 another success for Zoca and Futsal
Zoca Bastion geared up for the new Futsal season with another success Under their belt. This time the Futsal first division side organised a pre-season charity tournament which brought together teams from across the league and the Special Olympics team for what was a very successful fundraiser. The tournament was not only to find support...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here