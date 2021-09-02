Capurro Insurance cup returns this time at the Special Olympics Complex

Zoca Bastion Futsal will once again host the Capurro Insurance Cup, a charitable Futsal tournament whose success two years ago has seen the club organise a second edition.

The tournament, first played two years ago raised £420 for charity the monies at the time going to Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

The mini tournament will take place this Sunday at the Special `olympics Complex with all monies to be donated to the Special Olympics Fund.

Six teams have already put their name down supporting the event which will act as a pre-season competitive competition as Futsal prepares for its 2021/22 season.

Zoca Bastion , Special Olympics FC, Bavaria FC, Sporting FC, Hercules FC and Lions FC will be among the teams competing in what is expected to be a full day of Futsal action.

With teams such as Zoca Bastion and Bavaria these last weeks having revealed their new signings for the season the tournament will be an opportunity for teams to present their new signings and start to stamp their mark on the domestic Futsal scene ahead of the forthcoming season.

The tournament will also be a major boost for Special Olympic, not only in terms of the funding they will receive, but also bridging a void created by the global pandemic which has seen the Special Olympics team miss out some key competitive fixtures during the past year.

It also brings to the forefront the importance the new facilities provides to the community as an alternative venue for both sports and cultural events. Something for which the venue was initially proposed to provide but which has been hampered in delivering during the global pandemic.

The use of the venue could substantially reduce the strains on the other main sports halls at the Tercentenary Sports Hall and Victoria Stadium, as well as at Europa Sports Complex.

The tournament will take place ahead of Monday’s proposed meeting between Futsal clubs and the Gibraltar FA which could see more news on the start of the domestic season and forthcoming internationals.