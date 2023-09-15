Car Care Centre seeks approval for renovation and expansion project
Car Care Centre Ltd on Devil’s Tower Road has submitted an outline planning application for the proposed refurbishment, renovation and extension of the building. A planning statement prepared by Arc Design and filed with the application states the project aims to re-condition, refurbish and extend the existing two storey retail, office, storage and workshop building...
