Card payments accepted on Gibraltar Bus Company buses from next week

Card payment facilities will be available on Gibraltar Bus Company (GBCL) buses as from next week, The Ministry for Transport announced on Tuesday.

GBCL staff have been undergoing training on how to use these machines along with the administrative work required.

“This week, passengers may see this facility available on some bus routes as it is being trialled with final checks and testing being carried out to ensure a smooth rollout,” the Ministry for Transport said in a statement.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “This is one more step in improving our bus service, and especially at making payment possible for visitors who will often not have the exact cash available, which has been required up to now”.