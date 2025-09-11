Cardboard boat race raises £10,000 for Cancer Relief

The annual Charity Cardboard Boat Race at Ocean Village Marina has raised £10,000 for Cancer Relief. The cheque was presented this week by the organisers alongside the main sponsor, Pretty Sailing.

The event, held on August 16, brought together dozens of teams from local businesses, families and groups of friends who raced boats made entirely from cardboard. The races, which saw several boats sink along the way, were aimed at raising funds while providing a community spectacle.

Money was collected through team entry fees, sponsorships and public donations, with all proceeds going to Cancer Relief. Representatives of the charity, who attended the presentation, thanked the organisers and participants for their efforts.

Pretty Sailing, the headline sponsor, was acknowledged for its support in covering event logistics and helping to boost both attendance and donations.

Organisers have indicated that next year’s race is already being planned, with expectations of a larger event.