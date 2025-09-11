Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Cardboard boat race raises £10,000 for Cancer Relief

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
11th September 2025

The annual Charity Cardboard Boat Race at Ocean Village Marina has raised £10,000 for Cancer Relief. The cheque was presented this week by the organisers alongside the main sponsor, Pretty Sailing.

The event, held on August 16, brought together dozens of teams from local businesses, families and groups of friends who raced boats made entirely from cardboard. The races, which saw several boats sink along the way, were aimed at raising funds while providing a community spectacle.

Money was collected through team entry fees, sponsorships and public donations, with all proceeds going to Cancer Relief. Representatives of the charity, who attended the presentation, thanked the organisers and participants for their efforts.

Pretty Sailing, the headline sponsor, was acknowledged for its support in covering event logistics and helping to boost both attendance and donations.

Organisers have indicated that next year’s race is already being planned, with expectations of a larger event.

Most Read

Major new data centre will attract £1.8bn investment, positioning Gib as strategic hub for AI future

Thu 4th Sep, 2025

Local News

Treaty drafting progressing ‘very positively and very well’, CM says 

Tue 9th Sep, 2025

Local News

King Charles and PM celebrate Gibraltar as ‘cherished’ member of UK family in messages on National Day

Wed 10th Sep, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Who ruled over Gibraltar and for how long?

Mon 8th Sep, 2025

Brexit

UK confident EU governments see Gib treaty as ‘a really welcome step’ in troubled times

Wed 10th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
National Day Concert rocks Casemates

11th September 2025

Features
Drone display marks end of National Day celebrations

11th September 2025

Features
Three days of philately in Gibraltar

11th September 2025

Features
Finsbury Trust unveils rebrand and new offices as it targets future growth

9th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025