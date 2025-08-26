Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Aug, 2025

Cardboard boat race raises record £11,382 for charity

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2025

This year’s Cardboard Boat Race at Ocean Village Marina raised a record £11,382.10 in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar and the GBC Open Day.

The event, organised by Ocean Village and the RAOB with main sponsor Pretty Sailing, featured teams competing in cardboard vessels alongside a full programme of entertainment. Spectators also enjoyed water sports, a performance by an Elvis tribute act, and salsa dancing.

A zip line, introduced last year, returned in an extended form, spanning from Leisure Island to Watergardens and offering a bird’s-eye view of the event.

Property Zone and Yamaha Pitstop also provided sponsorship, with support from the Ocean Village Marina team, volunteers and participants.

Organisers thanked sponsors, teams, volunteers and the public for their contributions, noting that planning is already underway for the 2026 event.

