Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Cardiac Association announces WearRedDay, set for February 7

By Chronicle Staff
10th January 2025

Gibraltar Cardiac Association will run its annual WearRedDay on Friday, February 7 during Heart Month, to raise awareness of heart health and help combat Gibraltar’s leading cause of death which is heart disease.

In a statement from the Association it said that since its founding in 2016, it has supported the Lionel Perez Cardiac Rehabilitation Centre. Installed 12 AED/defibrillators across Gibraltar. Purchased critical equipment, including a paediatric Holter monitor for Rainbow Ward and an ECG machine for the University. And advocated for the state-of-the-art Keith Bautista Catheterisation Lab, where patients can now access life-saving procedures locally.

Calling on all Rock residents to support them they are asking for people to wear red on February 7 to show your support, to donate funds to help continue improving cardiac care. And, to spread the word by sharing its campaign and poster.

The Association also encourage people, businesses in particular to take part in its roving heart photo frame on the day.

There are red cardiac Tshirts available at £6 each, and are available via
gibraltarcardiac@gmail.com or via Facebook Messenger.

“Let’s paint Gibraltar red, raise awareness, and save lives—together,” the statement added.

