Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cardiac Association raises awareness for World Heart Day

Photos by Gabriella Peralta.

By Gabriella Peralta
29th September 2022

Members of the public had their blood pressure and sugar checked, learnt how to perform CPR and took part in exercise classes, as part of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association’s World Heart Day events. The events held in Piazza and John Mackintosh Square, bid to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by encouraging the public to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Local News

Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

Govt slams another ‘unacceptable’ runway closure due to staff sickness

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Local News

Govt again extends property registration deadline after eGov problems

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Carlos Moreira: The La Linea-born businessman with a plan for a cross-border tech hub

29th September 2022

Sports
Europa Women stamp their claim to bid for title with fourteen goals demolition of Manchester 62

29th September 2022

Sports
Strongman Champions League arrives at Casemates Square

29th September 2022

Sports
New season will see six British coaches on the touchline

29th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022