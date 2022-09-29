Cardiac Association raises awareness for World Heart Day
Members of the public had their blood pressure and sugar checked, learnt how to perform CPR and took part in exercise classes, as part of the Gibraltar Cardiac Association’s World Heart Day events. The events held in Piazza and John Mackintosh Square, bid to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by encouraging the public to...
