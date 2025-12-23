Care Agency launches ‘7 Under 7’ fostering campaign

The Care Agency has launched its fostering awareness initiative, ‘7 Under 7’, highlighting the urgent need for foster carers for seven children under the age of seven currently in Gibraltar’s care system. In total, around 70 children of all ages are in care, with fostering playing a key role in providing stable family environments wherever possible.

The campaign calls on the community to consider fostering and to reflect on the impact that a stable and loving home can have on a young child’s life. For children, fostering offers safety, routine and a sense of belonging at a crucial stage of development, while for foster carers it provides an opportunity to make a meaningful and lasting difference through everyday care, guidance and support.

With the Christmas period under way, the Care Agency noted that the importance of a safe and secure home environment can feel especially pronounced for young children in care. At a time when family life and routine are at the forefront for many, the campaign encourages reflection on how stability and consistency can shape a child’s early years.

The agency said fostering often remains largely unseen. Strict data protection requirements and the sensitive nature of working with infants and young children limit how care services can publicly share personal stories, meaning many people may be unaware of the scale of the need or of how one caring home can make a profound difference.

The ‘7 Under 7’ campaign is supported by a series of information materials and short videos shared across official platforms, alongside an official campaign poster.

The Care Agency is encouraging anyone who has ever considered fostering, or who would like to learn more, to come forward for an initial conversation. It says comprehensive support, guidance and training are provided throughout the fostering journey.

Members of the public are also being asked to share the campaign message within their workplaces, families and communities, to help ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up in a safe, supportive and nurturing home.

Further information on fostering and how to express interest is available by contacting the Care Agency on 200 78528 or by email at fostering@careagency.gov.gi