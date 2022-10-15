Care Agency take part in intensive course for Positive Behaviour Support

Learning Disability Services have organised for key Care Agency managers and health care professionals to participate in an intensive course in Positive Behaviour Support.

At the beginning of September 2021, they started the British Institute of Learning Disabilities (BILD).

The course was completed this spring, and the candidates are now qualified Functional Behaviour Assessors and Coaches in managing behaviour.

The Care Agency’s CEO, Carlos Banderas awarded staff with their certificates at an official presentation at the Mayor’s Parlour, hosted by the Mayor, Christian Santos, to mark this achievement.

Mr Banderas has expressed how pleased he is to see this project come to fruition, as it is fundamental that: “the Care Agency provides staff the competences to enable the standards expected of a professional service, that places the needs of the service users at the centre of care.”

The Government added this type of continuing professional development education equips staff with the necessary tools, skills and expertise to be able to ensure services are providing evidence-based care, in accordance with relevant frameworks and codes of practice.

“Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) is about working in partnership with people, treating them with dignity and respect and enabling them have a better life,” BILD said.

“All behaviours have a meaning.”

“Positive Behaviour Support aims to understand what behaviours that challenge tell us so that the person’s needs can be met in better ways.”

“The way the person is supported often has to change to achieve this and this needs to be regularly reviewed by all the people involved.”

“Positive Behaviour Support is an approach that puts the person at the centre to make systems work for the person. We give the right support at the right time so people can thrive to their potential.”

The Minister for Health, Albert Isola added he is committed to investing in the essential continuing professional development of professionals who support people with learning disabilities.

“It is paramount that training is consistent with best practice and service Development,” he said.