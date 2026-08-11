Careers Fair 2026 registration deadline extended

The registration deadline for Careers Fair 2026 has been extended to September 11 following a positive response from organisations and industry representatives.

The Gibraltar Youth Service and its Careers Fair partners said 32 organisations and industry representatives had already registered to participate in the event.

The Careers Fair will take place on November 18 at the MUGA, Bayside Sports Complex, and will once again be organised around industry sectors.

The sector-based format is intended to give visitors the opportunity to explore different career pathways and learn more about the range of opportunities available across Gibraltar.

It will also encourage greater collaboration between employers, industry associations and other organisations involved in supporting careers and professional development.

Where recognised industry associations exist, organisations are encouraged to coordinate their participation through their association.

In sectors without a representative body, organisations will work together under the guidance of an Industry Liaison Lead.

The organisers said the approach would help bring together organisations working within the same sectors and provide visitors with a clearer picture of the different career opportunities and pathways available.

Industry associations, employers, professional bodies, training providers, government departments, charities and other organisations that have not yet registered are being encouraged to submit an expression of interest before the extended deadline.

The new registration deadline is September 11.

The Careers Fair is being organised to bring together organisations from across different sectors and provide an opportunity for visitors to engage directly with employers and other industry representatives.

Further information is available from the Careers Fair Organising Team at careersfair@gibraltar.gov.gi or on 200 78617.