Cultural Awards nominees announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced the nominees for the 2026 Cultural Awards, with the shortlist recognising individuals and groups for their work and achievements across Gibraltar’s arts and cultural community.

The Cultural Awards Board, comprising The Hon. Fabian Vinet, Paula Latin, Ernest Gomez, Suyenne Catania Perez and Seamus Byrne, considered nominations received through the public nomination process alongside individuals and groups who have been active in Gibraltar’s cultural sector over time.

The shortlist was based primarily on performances, events and achievements between July 1, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

The nominees, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Junior (15 and under)

Luna Lee

Aanika Pai

Oceana Payne

Anna Pecino

Youth (24 and under)

Hannah Cavilla Latin

Sebastian Diaz

Lewis Llamas

Tyrone Vera

Senior (over 25)

Kayleigh Buttigieg

Molly McElwee

Lilian and Lauren Montero

Alan Perez

Best Educational Project

Born on the Rock podcast – Lucinda Snape

Creative Environmental Project – St Anne’s Upper Primary School

Palabras al Viento – Alice Mascarenhas

Urban Oasis – Gibraltar Horticultural Society

The public will also be able to vote for their preferred nominees, with public voting lines due to launch in September with the support of Gibtelecom.

Gibtelecom will provide charity telephone numbers, with proceeds from calls once again being donated to the GBC Open Day.

A number of additional awards will also be presented on the night, including Cultural Ambassador, Extraordinary Achievement and the Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award.

These awards will be determined by the Board and announced at the awards ceremony, together with the winners in each category.

The Gala ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 at the Aurora Ballroom at the Sunborn Hotel.