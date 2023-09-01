Carer accused of rape bailed, case sent to Supreme Court
A carer accused of raping a juvenile teenager was granted bail by Magistrates’ Court on Friday, as the case was sent to the Supreme Court for trial. Pedro Luis Garcia Vallejo, 25, of La Linea faces 10 counts of rape and a further count of abuse of a position of trust. Mr Garcia Vallejo worked...
