Carer accused of stealing jewellery worth £130,000 remanded in custody
A carer charged with the burglary and theft of roughly £130,000 worth of jewellery was remanded in custody yesterday after appearing before the Magistrates’ Court. Virginia Osuna Gil, 31, of La Linea is alleged to have taken £130,000 worth of high value jewellery from two properties in Gibraltar between the dates of December 31 2019...
