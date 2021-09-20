Carer who stole from elderly woman jailed for four years
A Spanish carer who stole jewellery worth over £130,000 from an elderly woman and pawned it off for €7,000 was jailed for four years on Monday by the Supreme Court. The court heard Virginia Osuna Gil, 31, of La Linea, was employed as a domiciliary care worker at a local woman’s house between August 2019...
