Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

A cargo ship loaded with steel rebars was beached 200 metres off Catalan Bay in the early hours of Tuesday morning after it was damaged in a collision with a liquefied natural gas carrier as it was leaving the Bay of Gibraltar.

The ship, a bulk carrier called OS 35, was ordered to the east side and told to come close to shore to minimise the risk of it sinking and protect the safety of those on board.

As the Gibraltar Port Authority triggered its emergency response, tugs were despatched to the scene and booms deployed to minimise the risk of an oil spill.

As of 7am on Tuesday, the Gibraltar Government said the situation remains stable with the bow of the vessel resting on the seabed in 17m of water, listing by three degrees to starboard.

A notice to mariners has been issued by the Gibraltar Port Authority with a 200m exclusion zone already in place

around the OS 35.

The vessel was carrying 183 tonnes of heavy fuel oil for its own consumption, alongside 250 tonnes of diesel and 27 tonnes of lube oil.

Approximately 400 metres of boom are now readily available on scene ready to be deployed around the vessel in the event of an oil spill.

It was leaving Gibraltar to head to Vlissengen in the Netherlands at the time of the collision with the LNG carrier Adam LNG, which was heading into the Bay of Gibraltar, the government said in a series of statements issued through the night.

The collision appears to have taken place at the entrance to the bay just off Europa Point.

The Chronicle understands the LNG carrier was not damaged in the collision, with early indications suggesting contact was with the vessel's anchor chain.

The vessel, which is at anchor in the Bay of Gibraltar, will be checked today.

The OS 35 is carrying 24 crew, all of who are currently still on board at the request of the Captain of the vessel.

According to the Captain of the Port, there is “little to no risk” to human life. A Gibraltar Pilot on board the vessel disembarked safely in the early hours.

A dive team will carry out an underwater inspection at dawn, when the high tides are expected.

The situation is constantly being assessed by the Gibraltar Port Authority.

The Captain of the Port is in contact with the Captain of the Port in Algeciras in order to ensure a coordinated response that maximises the use of relevant resources in the area.

The deployment of Spanish maritime rescue assets from the Port of Algeciras is being considered.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council has been convened and the Governor, the Chief Minister and the Minister for the Port are being continuously briefed by the Caption of the Port at the Port Office on the latest situation.

The Chief Minister has contacted the Leader of the Opposition to brief him on the latest developments.

The Gibraltar Government said it would issue a further update in the morning unless there are material developments to report.

All port operations were suspended by the Gibraltar Port Authority during the initial stages of the operation for approximately four hours but Gibraltar Port has now fully reopened for all activity.

The OS 35 is a 1999-built bulk carrier flagged in Tuvalu.

The Adam LNG is a 2014-built LNG carrier flagged in the Marshall Islands.