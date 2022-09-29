Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Carlos Moreira: The La Linea-born businessman with a plan for a cross-border tech hub

By Guest Contributor
29th September 2022

La Línea-born Carlos Moreira is the founder of the cybersecurity firm WiseKey and its wise.art subsidiary. WiseKey is in partnership with FOSSA Systems, which itself is engaged in launching a constellation of 88 orbital satellites. So far, 13 have been launched and plans are afoot to begin assembling them within the city of La Linea....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Local News

Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

Govt slams another ‘unacceptable’ runway closure due to staff sickness

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Local News

Govt again extends property registration deadline after eGov problems

Thu 29th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cardiac Association raises awareness for World Heart Day

29th September 2022

Sports
Europa Women stamp their claim to bid for title with fourteen goals demolition of Manchester 62

29th September 2022

Sports
Strongman Champions League arrives at Casemates Square

29th September 2022

Sports
New season will see six British coaches on the touchline

29th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022