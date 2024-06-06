Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Carpe Diem Gibraltar Running Club Raises £100 for Charity

By Stephen Ignacio
6th June 2024

A group of runners from Gibraltar’s Carpe Diem Running Club raised £100 for charity to mark Global Running Day.
Sixteen runners set off at 6.15am to run a 5km route in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar.
A spokesperson for the Carpe Diem Running Club, said: “Club runners who took part in the fundraiser were encouraged to make a donation to the charity. The club then bought everyone hot drinks at The Bake and Take afterwards as a thank you for taking part in the event.
“Club runners who could not make the early morning run took part in an afternoon run organised by the club instead.
“Global Running Day is marked every year on the first Wednesday of June and encourages people to lace up their trainers and go for a run.”
“We’d like to say a big thank you for everyone who got up early this morning to pound the pavements in aid of Cancer Relief.”
“Founded in 2019, Carpe Diem Running Club Gibraltar is a club that prides itself on being inclusive. The club, who train around the Rock several times a week, welcomes runners of all paces, ages, nationalities and abilities.”

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Police arrest seven as officers execute 50 outstanding court warrants

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Features

Gibraltarians at D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard'sRendezvous The love of driving?

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Albares: Spain’s position on Schengen and customs is EU obligation, not ‘capricious’ demand

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
San Marino U21 beats Gibraltar U21

6th June 2024

Sports
Jack Prior in another significant milestone

6th June 2024

Sports
GVA to host Corporate Cup

6th June 2024

Sports
The Gibraltar Fishing Club held its 7th competition at the Detached Mole

6th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024