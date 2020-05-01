Carpe Diem keep up team spirit with virtual runs

Some twenty-seven Carpe Diem athletes took to the streets, quite virtually, this weekend.

The athletics club which has this season transformed Gibraltar’s road racing league with the largest number of participants for the one club pushing figures into the hundred mark from the lowly thirties seen in previous seasons United to run the the Rock n Roll Madrid half marathon.

The runners turned their daily jogs, balconies, backyards, living rooms and gardens into their circuit for the 21,097 metres.

Among the runners was Captain Les McKee who on Saturday highlighted on social media how he had been due to run Sierra Carbonera “but instead it's sierra balconera and virtual Madrid” across his six metre balcony “flat course.”

After completing the course on Sunday he wrote, “Amazing support from Carpe Diem Running Club who had I think 27 virtual runners turning balconys backyards and Gibraltar into Madrid for the day.

One day we will do the real thing.

Another of the runners involved, Tony Evans, wrote how this week it had been “Madrid for the #RocknRoll Half Marathon” and intended to “virtually travel” to Brooklyn for the NYRR Brooklyn Half next.