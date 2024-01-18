Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Carpe Diem runner takes silver at Manilva 25km trail race

By Eyleen Gomez
18th January 2024

by Eyleen Gomez
Joanna Niezborala took silver at last weekend’s trail run in Manilva, completing the tough 25km course in a time of 2:45:47.
In the world of running, the allure of the open road often competes with the rugged charm of mountain trails. For avid runner Ms Niezborala, this dilemma led to a seamless fusion of two passions – running and time spent amidst the majestic mountains.
While a seasoned participant in races since childhood, it was only a couple of years ago that she delved into running more seriously.
“At first, I used running to maintain my fitness and improve my cycling. It’s less time-consuming and does not require five hours of your time, unless you are lost in the woods,” she said.
“However, now, I can’t imagine my week without running sessions.”
Although she began trail running just last year, the connection felt natural, merging the love for running with the serenity of time spent in the mountains, away from the hustle of the world.
“It’s very different from road running, full of obstacles, and you need good companions who support you and are ready to suffer as much as you do,” she explained.
She opted to take on the Manilva race to gain more experience without much knowledge of the course. All she knew was, “it was a hard course” and “it was a great training opportunity for me.”
As a result she did not have any expectations but noted that her head was in a good place on the day.
“Some sections were challenging, mainly descents. Rocky, narrow and steep. My strategy was to run as much as I could and walk where needed,” she said
Despite the descents, crossing the finish line brought a sense of accomplishment and she was “happy and injury-free.”
Her legs recovered well from the race, although she found steps somewhat harder than usual. But, this was probably not helped by the fact she completed a 67km bike ride the day after the race.
This level of training is not unusual for the athlete. She trains consistently six days a week, balancing cycling and running.

Looking ahead, she sets sights on future challenges. “Sevilla half and probably a few trails. My plan for the year is to increase the distance, elevation gain, and keep motivated.”
Also running the 25km was Faye Morse, Reda Rimtuke from Carpe Diem Running Club, Michael Rugeroni from Gibraltar Trail Runners.
Taking on the shorter distance of 14km from Carpe Diem was Andrei Catalin Lopatnic and from Gibraltar Trail Runners was Shane Bassett, Ken Navas, Oliver Child and Michael Rudden ran the 14km as independent.

Most Read

Local News

New plans filed for Haven building

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Features

Gibraltarian filmmaker to co-produce two locally-based horror films

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Govt to adjust morning border traffic management after lengthy inbound queues

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Local News

Plans filed for power station battery project to improve resilience

Wed 17th Jan, 2024

Local News

Search for Simon Parkes resumes in Gibraltar

Mon 15th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A selectors nightmare as many National Squad players get less than 50% of club playing time in domestic league

18th January 2024

Sports
FIFA confirms Gibraltar has four Listed Match officials for 2024

18th January 2024

Sports
Narrow Escape For Senior Leaders

18th January 2024

Sports
League Cup wins for Bayside and Gators

18th January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024