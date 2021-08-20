Carralero becomes hero sub as he levels score against Riga
It took Carralero just two minutes to make an impact for Lincoln Red Imps after coming on in the seventieth minute for Alcazar in the first leg of the Europa Conference League Play-off against Dynamo Riga. His seventy-second minute equaliser ensures that Lincoln Red Imps head back to Gibraltar to play next Thursday their second...
