Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Carreras elected as Commission Member of European Athletics’ Governance & Integrity Commission

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2023

Having recently been elected as Council Member of European Athletics, Frank Carreras, President of Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association and President of the Athletic Association of the Small States of Europe has been elected as a Commission Member of European Athletics’ Governance & Integrity Commission.
This Commission is a consulting body to the European Athletics Executive Board on all matters relating to good governance. Its main purpose is to ensure good governance practices and safeguarding policy within European Athletics, to promote these within its Member Federations and to uphold the highest standards of integrity, always ensuring that ethical compliance practices are embedded and monitored within European Athletics and its Member Federations.
Frank, who is currently attending a European Athletics Council meeting in Katowice, Poland, said that he was delighted and honoured to be asked by Dobromir Karaminov, President of European Athletics, to form part of this new and important Commission.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Amid Brexit uncertainty, a message from La Linea: ‘We won’t be resigned to our fate’

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘will not compromise’ Rock’s sovereignty – PM’s spokesman

Tue 27th Jun, 2023

Local News

Female firefighters give virtual presentation to Notre Dame School

Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Local News

Local fishermen reel in record-breaking 376kg Bluefin Tuna

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Local News

Governor asks Girlguiding UK to reconsider cutting ties with Gib

Mon 26th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Field events come to the forefront with national records broken

29th June 2023

Sports
Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus to play Gibraltar in Summer Basketball Festival

29th June 2023

Sports
Under 19s beat Bermuda

29th June 2023

Sports
PSA Challenger Tour Gibraltar – Day 1

29th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023