Carreras elected as Commission Member of European Athletics’ Governance & Integrity Commission

Having recently been elected as Council Member of European Athletics, Frank Carreras, President of Gibraltar Amateur Athletic Association and President of the Athletic Association of the Small States of Europe has been elected as a Commission Member of European Athletics’ Governance & Integrity Commission.

This Commission is a consulting body to the European Athletics Executive Board on all matters relating to good governance. Its main purpose is to ensure good governance practices and safeguarding policy within European Athletics, to promote these within its Member Federations and to uphold the highest standards of integrity, always ensuring that ethical compliance practices are embedded and monitored within European Athletics and its Member Federations.

Frank, who is currently attending a European Athletics Council meeting in Katowice, Poland, said that he was delighted and honoured to be asked by Dobromir Karaminov, President of European Athletics, to form part of this new and important Commission.