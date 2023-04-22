Carreras elected as one of 13 European Athletics Council members

Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association President Frank Carreras has been elected as one of thirteen Council Members of European Athletics.

This was confirmed by European Athletics following their latest congress.

In a communique issued by the European athletics governing body it announced:-

“Dobromir Karamarinov (BUL) was re-elected as the European Athletics President for the next four years from 2023 to 2027 at the 28th European Athletics Congress in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday.

“The three Vice Presidents elected were Cherry Alexander (GBR), Jean Gracia (FRA) and Karin Grute Movin (SWE).

“To ensure a gender balance, for the first time ever there was the constitutional requirement of two representatives of each gender to be elected to the combined positions of European Athletics President and Vice President.

“Consequently, for the first time ever in the 53-year history of European Athletics, there are two female Vice Presidents.

“The following 13 Council members were elected: Slobodan Brankovic (SRB), Frank Carreras (GIB), Raul Chapado (ESP), Anne Farseth (NOR), Marton Gyulai (HUN), Tia Hellebaut (BEL), Anna Kirnova (SVK), Jürgen Kessing (GER), Stefano Mei (ITA), Gvantsa Mikeladze (GEO), Antti Philakovski (FIN), Erich Teigamägi (EST) and Aleksandra Vojneska-Zikova (MKD).

“The European Athletics Constitution requires that a minimum of five members of each gender is represented on the European Athletics Council.”

Mr Carreras has in recent years been involved with the European Athletics Small States Association holding the presidency of said association. His presence providing Gibraltar a voice within European athletics which has benefitted Gibraltar’s exposure internationally and opened important links within the athletics community.