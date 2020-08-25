Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Aug, 2020

Casais director to face bribery charge

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2020

The managing director of Casais Ltd will tomorrow appear before the Magistrates’ Court after being charged with bribery relating to a construction project valued at £2million.

It is alleged 49-year old, Helder Mendes Da Silva, offered a €20,000 cash bribe to encourage a third party to approve disputed works on a construction project.

A statement from the RGP said the arrest follows a criminal complaint connected with a project for which the construction firm had been contracted.

Mr Mendes Sa Silva will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

