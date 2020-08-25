Casais director to face bribery charge

The managing director of Casais Ltd will tomorrow appear before the Magistrates’ Court after being charged with bribery relating to a construction project valued at £2million.

It is alleged 49-year old, Helder Mendes Da Silva, offered a €20,000 cash bribe to encourage a third party to approve disputed works on a construction project.

A statement from the RGP said the arrest follows a criminal complaint connected with a project for which the construction firm had been contracted.

Mr Mendes Sa Silva will appear before the Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.