Casey made it into Knockout stages in Darts European Cup

Youngster Casey Dyer passed the group stages and went into the knockout phase of the darts European Cup singles event, including a 90+ average in the process.

Dyer was among a group of junior darts players representing Gibraltar in the European Cup this week.

Gibraltar darts sets off on a new journey with six of Gibraltar’s young darts talents heading for the 2022 WDF European Cup in Budapest, Hungary which started in earnest on Thursday. The six youth, accompanied by two team managers and a delegate will set a new pathway with the team this time including a girls team. This is the first time in twenty-two years, according to the GDA, that a girls team from Gibraltar had participated in this competition, marking a new era in Gibraltar darts which has seen it going from strength to strength in recent years. Ahead of their departure early this Wednesday morning officials commented via the GDA’s official social pages ‘This year is a special year as we are proudly taking a girls team over to the Euro Cup for the first time in 22 years, the girls team is composed of Katie Bado and Tarika Ward, a fun fact is the last time Gibraltar took a girls team over it was composed of Erika Ward and Cassandra Recagno who are Tarika’s mother and auntie, this should be a proud moment for their family. “The boys as per usual played a total of six ranking tournaments which gave the top four players a well deserved spot at this years European cup, the team is composed of Nico Bado, Jason Seguí, Dylan Duo and Casey Dyer. “The youth committee has decided to take 2 managers and a team delegate, the boys team manager is Sean Negrette, the girls team manager is Alex Nuñez and the team delegate is Nicolai Bado. “ The tournament saw Gibraltar face teams from Denmark, Northern Ireland, Iceland and Czech Republic in the team event for the boys. The girls faced Turkey and Germany.





Images courtesy Gibraltar Darts