Castillo takes on reins at Lincoln Red Imps with new technical team also arriving
League champions Lincoln Red Imps have named their new head coach as Raul Castillo for the upcoming season. The appointment, which comes just a week after the departure of Mick McElwee, who led the club to the group stage of the Europa Conference league has come as little surprise with Castillo known to have been...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here