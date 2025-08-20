Catalan Bay toilets north temporarily closed for repair works

The Department of the Environment has announced the temporary closure of the public beach toilets at the northern end of Catalan Bay following damage to the foul pipe infrastructure.

Investigatory works confirmed the collapse of a section of pipe running from the toilets to the main public sewage line. The Sewers Section of the Technical Services Department will begin emergency repair works this afternoon.

The Department of the Environment apologised for the inconvenience and reminded beachgoers that accessible toilets at the southern end of Catalan Bay remain available for use.