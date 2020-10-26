Catering sector hopeful for additional help from Govt
The Gibraltar Catering Association is hopeful for new financial support from the Gibraltar Government to adequately reflect the impact of further restrictions imposed on the catering industry. The catering industry is one that has already been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with bars and restaurants forced to remain shut to the public earlier this year...
