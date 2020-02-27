Catholic church marks Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday, marking the first day of Lent, was observed by churchgoers on the Rock yesterday.

In the Christian religion Lent is the six weeks of repentance before Easter, where people typically vow to give up habits and change for the better.

In the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned churchgoers lined up to receive the sign of the cross on their foreheads from Bishop Carmel Zammit, Father Victor Ghio and Father Piotr Gasiorek.

This year Easter Sunday falls on April 12, the date commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.