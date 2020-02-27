Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Catholic church marks Ash Wednesday

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2020

Ash Wednesday, marking the first day of Lent, was observed by churchgoers on the Rock yesterday.

In the Christian religion Lent is the six weeks of repentance before Easter, where people typically vow to give up habits and change for the better.

In the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned churchgoers lined up to receive the sign of the cross on their foreheads from Bishop Carmel Zammit, Father Victor Ghio and Father Piotr Gasiorek.

This year Easter Sunday falls on April 12, the date commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

UK/Spain News

Man tests postive for coronavirus in Seville

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘ramps up’ coronavirus precautions

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Relatives of RHIB crew arrested as they arrive to pay fine

Sat 22nd Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
What is cardiac rehabilitation?

27th February 2020

Features
Young Art Competitive Exhibition winners selected

26th February 2020

Features
Seven things that happened when I gave up drinking takeaway coffee

26th February 2020

Features
'Seagulls favour food humans have handled'

26th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020