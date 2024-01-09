Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cavalcade Cup Success

By Stephen Ignacio
9th January 2024

Last week Europa Point Youth organised the Calpe Cavalcade Cup at the Special Olympics Sports Hall over three days in various age divisions.

The Under 9’s tournament was won by Lincoln Red Imps with Oliver Slater from Lincoln Red Imps awarded the best U9 player in the tournament. The Under 11’s tournament was won by The Traitors with Max De Haro from Europa Point 2012 awarded the best U11 player in the tournament. The Under 13’s tournament was won by Los Bailarines with Lucas Newman from Mons Calpe awarded the best U13 player in the tournament.
Head of Youth at Europa Point FC, Seamus Byrne said:
‘I would like to thank everyone who have made this this event such a success including the staff at the Special Olympics Complex, my teams, coaches and youth committee at Europa Point, as well as the youth academies of Lincoln Red Imps, Lynx FC and Mons Calpe.’

The tournament came ahead of the resumption of the youth football season which this weekend saw most of the youth categories back in action in their respective Rock Cup matches.
The senior league will also return this week alongside the senior Rock Cup.

Most Read

Local News

Local teacher heads Dubai school’s sustainability programme and attends COP28

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Weather advisory for heavy rain

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Negotiators ‘now really, almost there’ in agreeing Gib treaty, CM says

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Magistrates Court issues warrant for Spanish fisherman

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Local News

Police Authority offers insight into challenges and trends as recorded crime rises 9%

Mon 8th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Umpire In Hong Kong Four Nations

9th January 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Basketball Review

9th January 2024

Sports
Gibraltar will play Lithuania in Nations League relegation play-off

4th January 2024

Sports
End of year national records for youth athletes plus Danny Barton Mile coming up

1st January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024