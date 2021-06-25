Earlier this month the Commander British Forces Gibraltar (CBF) Cup Competition took place. This is the second time this competition has been held and is fiercely contested between the Royal Navy (RN), Army Minor Units (AMU), Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG).

The first event of the day, kicking off a full day of competition, started at 0700 with the notorious Rock Run. Starting at the Naval Base and finishing at the top of the Rock, first across the line with an incredible time of 20 min 25 sec was Corporal Rogers.

The next event of the day was the pistol shoot which took place at the Buffadero range and tested the teams’ marksmanship principles and was a great addition to the competition.

Following the 5-aside football event at Devil’s Tower Camp, the RG remained unbeaten in three events. However, this was halted when the RAF won the volleyball competition.

During the afternoon the events were focused around the HELM Point swimming pool and Western Beach. With the SSAFA charity BBQ running on gas and an increase of spectators, there was a great atmosphere around the events.

The RG started to take control of the competition again with further wins in the swimming and superstars events. AMU won the fiercely competitive tug of war competition – each of the competitors gave it their all, with some of the pulls lasting close to 10 minutes.

The final event of the day was the stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) relay race which was started by the newly appointed club-swinger, Cdre Steve Dainton, CBF. WO2 Mor finished the race off in style with a headstand to a huge round of applause.

Overall results saw the RG take 1st position, AMU 2nd, RAF 3rd and the RN 4th.

The day was a huge success and it was great to see how competitive sport is one of the most effective ways to grow camaraderie, build trust and loyalty within a team. – MOD Media Release

