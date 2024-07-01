Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

CD San Roque win Iber Cup, in the Alevín 2012 age category

By Stephen Ignacio
1st July 2024

CD San Roque coached by Al Greene and Seamus Byrne continued with their successful month winning the Iber Cup 2024 summer edition held in Andalucia.
The successful team includes six Gibraltarian players: Jules Baldachino, Liam Byrne, Stefan Ferro, Jake Galia, Al Greene Jnr and Lucas Rodriguez.
The team won all their group and knockout stage matches against teams from
Portugal and Spain including, Alta Lisboa, Puerto La Línea, UD Los Barrios, Juventud Palmones and Atlético Zabal. The team scored 40 goals in favour and only conceded six goals.
The final was played against UD Los Barrios, in what was described as one of the best finals in all age categories, with intensity, flare, tenacity and exquisite football.

