Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Cedar and DJ Wayne to support Melon Diesel

Photos by Mark Galliano

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced that local band Cedar and DJ Wayne will be supporting the Melon Diesel concert on Friday June 21 at the Europa Sports Arena.

Local band Cedar was formed in late 2022.

“Cedar has taken several pages out of the books of vibrant music scenes found in Brighton, London and Manchester and carved a path distinctly their own,” said a statement from GCS.

“Pursuing wholly original material and an evolving sound, theirs is a naughty blend of Alternative Rock, Indie, Post-Punk and Shoegaze. It rests alongside a blistering live sound that has already garnered them notoriety as one of the best live sounds to emerge out of Gibraltar in years.”

Wayne Borastero will be the DJ responsible for the after-party events once Melon Diesel have performed their set. He is famous for his 90s and 00s sets and has already supported Dylan Ferro, Dani Fa, and Dani Bugeja in the past, when he was the official DJ for the Taxi concerts at the Sunborn in 2023.

Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos said: “Melon Diesel were recognised in the 2022 Cultural Awards as the most successful band to have emerged from the Rock with their unique grungy rock style and Llanito nature, as part of their sound and appeal, both in Gibraltar and abroad.”

‘I am confident that with the support of Cedar and DJ Wayne, it will be a spectacular event and a concert that will be remembered for years to come.’”

The Melon Diesel concert celebrates the 25th anniversary of the album ‘La Cuesta Mister Bond’. The last remaining 200 tickets are available from Buytickets.gi as from this Friday from 11am. The event is at no cost to the Government.

