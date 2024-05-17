GFSB introduces youth membership initiative

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has unveiled an innovative initiative designed to empower young entrepreneurs across Gibraltar.

The GFSB will extend membership opportunities to individuals aged 21 and under, offering tailored support and resources to facilitate their success in the local business landscape.

“Historically, young entrepreneurs have faced challenges accessing essential business networks and support structures,” said a statement from the GSFB.

“Acknowledging the exceptional talent and potential present among Gibraltar's youth, the GFSB has taken proactive measures to address this disparity through the introduction of a dedicated youth membership program.”

The youth membership fee of £30 is a “significant reduction” from the standard rate.

It is hoped that the price will remove financial barriers, and therefore allow young entrepreneurs to avail themselves of the myriad benefits and opportunities afforded by GFSB membership.

Owen Smith, Chairperson of the GFSB, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasising the organisation's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurship within the community.

"At the GFSB, we are steadfast in our mission to cultivate a supportive ecosystem conducive to entrepreneurial growth," stated Mr. Smith.

"Through targeted support, networking platforms, and tailored resources, we aspire to equip young business owners with the tools necessary to surmount challenges and achieve sustainable success."

Young Enterprise Gibraltar's Carlos Garcia added, "As Chairman of Young Enterprise, I see the difficulty young people face when wanting to continue a business after having participated in our programmes.”

“They find challenges such as licensing and premises. Having the GFSB supporting them for a reduced membership fee is a fantastic initiative and I would suggest that anybody under the age of 21 starting up a business or wanting to do a business or has a business consider signing up."

For detailed information regarding youth membership benefits and enrolment procedures, visit the GFSB website or reach out to the organisation directly.