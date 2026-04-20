Celebrating World Heritage Day as Gibraltar heritage projects move forward

The Ministry for Heritage marked World Heritage Day by highlighting progress on a series of projects aimed at transforming how residents and visitors experience Gibraltar’s historic sites, with particular focus on the Northern Defences, the Moorish Castle and Willis’s Magazine.

The work forms part of a wider strategy to reshape the visitor experience across key heritage assets, especially in the northern sector of the Rock.

The Northern Defences, long obscured by dense vegetation and difficult terrain, are being developed as a connected heritage park through clearance, conservation and restoration works.

The aim is to create a more cohesive visitor experience, linking key sites through accessible pathways and interpretive routes that trace Gibraltar’s history across the Moorish, Spanish and British periods.

The programme also includes improvements to entry points such as Landport Tunnel, described as the main gateway into the city for more than one million visitors each year.

Works there are focused on accessibility and presentation as part of wider efforts to improve first impressions for visitors arriving in Gibraltar.

Other elements of the programme include immersive experiences within the Moorish Castle complex, where the first phase is nearing completion, as well as interpretive routes along the historic lines.

Significant structures such as Grand Battery and Grand Battery House are also being adapted for use as heritage attractions and cultural event spaces.

The initiative extends to the Upper Rock, where works are under way to improve visitor flow, interpretation and the overall experience while maintaining environmental protections.

These include extended displays at the World War II Tunnels and restoration works at the former City under Siege site, both of which are close to completion.

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes said: “World Heritage Day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the extraordinary history that surrounds us, but also on our responsibility to protect and share it. This year we are focusing on the Northern Defences project, a shining example of how we can bring our heritage to life in a meaningful and sustainable way.”

He added: “I would like to congratulate the dedicated teams working across these initiatives—from heritage specialists and researchers to engineers, environmental teams, and all those involved on the ground. Their commitment, expertise, and passion are ensuring that these remarkable sites are not only preserved, but properly understood and appreciated.”

“What we are creating is far more than a visitor attraction. It is a space where history, education, and community come together. The Northern Defences will allow people to experience Gibraltar’s story in a way that is engaging, accessible, and deeply authentic.”

The Northern Defences, Moorish Castle, World War II Tunnels and related projects form part of a broader plan to position Gibraltar as a leading heritage destination through immersive experiences rooted in authenticity and scholarship.