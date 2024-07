The 15th Calentita food festival was held last weekend in John Mackintosh Square with the public enjoying the various cuisines.

Calentita started in 2007, with a pause during the Covid pandemic, and Saturday’s event was the 15th Calentita overall.

Attendees enjoyed pinchitos, tacos, pizza, bratwurst, bubble tea, brownies and macaroons, and many more options.

Calentita was organised by Word of Mouth and Gibmedia.