Celebration of Opera to be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in collaboration with the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, has announced the details of this year’s Celebration of Opera, which will take place on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral at 8pm.

The concert will feature tenor Matteo Lippi, soprano Aitana Sanz, and pianist Ugo D’Orazio, promising an evening of exceptional song and opera.

Matteo Lippi is recognised for his performances in major operatic roles across Europe and is known for his expressive tenor voice and emotional depth. Aitana Sanz is acclaimed for her vocal clarity and emotive interpretations, while Ugo D’Orazio is a distinguished solo pianist and accompanist.

Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, Ernest Gomez, said: “The Gibraltar Philharmonic Society is once again delighted to organise the eagerly awaited annual Celebration of Opera concert for Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture.”

“The line-up of accomplished artists promises to provide a memorable and diverse programme for all tastes. The Society wishes to thank the Ministry of Culture for its continued trust and support.”

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “The combination of talent, repertoire and venue promises an evening that will enthral music lovers of all genres.”

“I highly recommend people attend and enjoy the quality of these acclaimed musicians. My thanks to the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society and Gibraltar Cultural Services for collaborating on this event.”

Tickets are priced at £22 and are available online at www.buytickets.gi.

Senior Citizens and Students can purchase tickets for £10 at the John Mackintosh Hall Reception, 308 Main Street.

For further information, contact the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society via email at tgpsociety@gmail.com or telephone 200 72134.