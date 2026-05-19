Dr Cortes opens Campo de Gibraltar ecology conference at University

The Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, opened the XV Jornadas de Flora, Fauna y Ecología del Campo de Gibraltar at the University of Gibraltar over the weekend.

The conference was organised by the Instituto de Estudios Campo-gibraltareños, with the support of the Gibraltar National Museum.

Dr Cortes was joined at the opening by the Director of the Instituto, Eduardo Briones, and the chair of its Environment section, Germán González.

The event brought together more than 80 researchers from Gibraltar and the surrounding area to discuss environmental issues affecting the Campo de Gibraltar and the Strait.

Topics included marine biodiversity, migratory species, habitat conservation, climate change and ecosystem management.

The programme also included a sea trip to the Gorham’s Cave Complex World Heritage Site.

In his opening remarks, Dr Cortes noted that the first edition of the conference had also been held in Gibraltar, at the John Mackintosh Hall in 1993, and that he had opened that event too.

Dr Cortes also delivered the keynote address, focusing on Gibraltar’s 25 Year Environment Plan as an example of environmental governance.

He highlighted conservation work including the extension of protected areas, the creation of city parks, the introduction of cycle lanes and improvements in air and water quality.

He also referred to forthcoming projects including the solid waste separation plant and sewage treatment plant, as well as opportunities to progress environmental work across the region arising from the EU-UK Treaty on Gibraltar.

He also reinforced the long-standing relationship between Gibraltar’s scientific community and the Instituto, underlining the importance of collaboration in protecting one of southern Europe’s most ecologically significant regions.

Professor Clive Finlayson, Director of the Gibraltar National Museum, delivered the second keynote address on the region’s ecology at the time of the last Neanderthals.

The event was dedicated to the memory of the late Fernando Barrios, a wildlife photographer and friend of Gibraltar.