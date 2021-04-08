Celebrity hairstylist visits Bayside school

Celebrity hairstylist Daniel Granger shared his career story with students at Bayside School during a visit to Gibraltar.

The visit was organised by Mayfair on Main and Mr Ganger is known to many from TV shows such as E4s ‘Body Fixers’ and ‘The Great British Hairdresser’.

He runs his own salon and training academy and is a global educator.

His visit falls on the week that Mayfair on Main celebrate their four year anniversary and he has had a busy itinerary which has included providing masterclasses to the Mayfair on Main creative team and numerous talks to students at Westside and Bayside schools and the Gibraltar College for students studying for their vocational qualifications in hair and beauty.

“It has been our pleasure welcoming Daniel back to Gibraltar, he is a great friend of Mayfair on Main and an inspiration to many and it has been an honour celebrating our fourth year anniversary with such a motivational person,” said Sarah Carreras, owner of Mayfair on Main.

“We are committed to providing the very latest in hairdressing trends and techniques and Daniel has shared some of his valuable knowledge with the Mayfair Creative Team.”

“We also organised talks for our first intake of students studying towards their vocational City and Guilds qualifications in hair and beauty and Daniel was happy to share his inspiring journey. Our students were overwhelmed by the opportunity and have learned valuable life lessons.”

“We have many exciting things planned for Gibraltar as part of our fourth year celebrations together with the expansion of our brand and training academy. We have seen some dark times globally of late and we wish to provide some hope and positivity as Gibraltar begins to adjust back to some normality. Daniels visit has most certainly had a very positive impact for Gibraltar.”

Mr Granger added he is impressed with the Gibraltar Government’s initiative to introduce a hair and beauty course.

“In my life time I have taught and travelled in many countries and few have felt safe and clean. Gibraltar is exceptionally clean and has a huge sense of family home from home and community where everyone makes you feel welcome and are so happy you visited and edge you to keep coming back again ... so I did and will.”

“I feel Gibraltar has really got ahead and strategically battled these hard times with confidence and urgency. As nervous as I was and people are of travelling, the tests to make sure the country stays free of covid and its visitors feel safe to travel to Gibraltar was overwhelming but so necessary as it should be.”

“Each time I have visited I keep finding more and more Hidden gems. It’s beaches it’s conservation areas and it’s flowered roads.”

“Gibraltar’s history is everywhere to see.”

Mr Granger added the schools here are something to be proud of and Gibraltarians should be really impressed by its government incentive and dedication to careers in hair and beauty.

“Like anywhere you live you can become blind to its beauty and I welcome you to look at what you do have and not what do not have as I see nothing missing.”

He added: “With business such as Mayfair on Main who have the ambition to keep evolving with the times and and who are dedicated to evolving the countries education for the next generations and future proofing.”