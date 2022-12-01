Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Dec, 2022

Cepsa to invest three billion euros in green hydrogen project for Campo and Huelva

Photo by Maria Jesus Corrales

By Guest Contributor
1st December 2022

By Maria Jesus Corrales Cepsa will invest three billion euros to establish the “Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley”, creating to plants to produce this green fuel, one in the Campo de Gibraltar, the other in Palos de la Frontera in Huelva. The project was presented yesterday at the company’s refinery in San Roque during an event...

