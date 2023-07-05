Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Ceremony marks 80 years since General Sikorski’s death in Gibraltar

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Nathan Barcio
5th July 2023

A ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the death of General Wladyslaw Sikorski took place at his memorial at Europa Point on Tuesday evening under a Polish flag signifying unity between Gibraltar and the Polish community, General Wladyslaw Sikorski was the Prime Minister of the Polish Government in exile and commander in chief of the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Hottest June day since 2001

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

OS35 wreck loaded onto heavylift vessel

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Local News

Survey finds 60% of Year 13 students have vaped

Tue 4th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard’s Rendezvous Summer solstice, means... Summer’s here

5th July 2023

UK/Spain News
PP would pay ‘special attention’ to cross-border fluidity if elected, manifesto says

4th July 2023

Local News
Court orders seizure of assets worth £2m after money laundering investigation

4th July 2023

Local News
Isola ‘100% confident’ Gibraltar will be removed from grey list in October

3rd July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023