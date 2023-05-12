Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cerisola keeps on track for Guernsey 2023

By Stephen Ignacio
12th May 2023

Just days after having successfully made it into the Gibraltar cycling team heading to Guernsey this summer Giles Cerisola continued his good run in MTB events with a sixteenth placed finish in Sierra de Montechoche.
Participating in the 75km, 1800m elevation Sierra de Montecoche Marathon 2023, Giles was to finish 16th from 408 runners with a time of 03:11:47. This was also to give him seventh place in the Elite category beating a former 2017 Masters 30 world cup winner in the process.
Gibraltar’s cycling team for Guernsey was last week announced. (see below)

Guernsey 2023 cycling team

The Gibraltar Cycling Association has announced the names of the cyclists selected to represent Gibraltar at the 2023 Island games in Guernsey.

The womens team consists of:

Elaine Pratts
Olivia Lett
Natalia Nunez.

They will take part in the TT, road race and criterium.

The mens team consists of:

Derek Barbara
Dylan Pratts
Colin Tester
Matthew Vinales
Mark Lett

They will take part in the TT, road race and criterium.

Giles Cerisola will contest the mountain bike events. Giles being the first mountain biker to take part in the Island games.

Most Read

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘owes Gibraltar a treaty’ and has ‘moral obligation’ to provide economic support if talks fail, Commons told

Thu 11th May, 2023

Local News

UK union ends dispute with NATS at Gibraltar airport

Thu 11th May, 2023

Local News

Court highlights Montagu Gardens fire safety but overturns order to remove property extensions

Tue 9th May, 2023

Local News

Wine tasting event raises £6,387 for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

Thu 11th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Youth Athletics league heads for summer track league

12th May 2023

Sports
GRGA Compete in Manilva and La Linea

12th May 2023

Sports
Turnock gets shot put national record

12th May 2023

Sports
More departures from St Joseph

12th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023