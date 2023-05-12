Cerisola keeps on track for Guernsey 2023

Just days after having successfully made it into the Gibraltar cycling team heading to Guernsey this summer Giles Cerisola continued his good run in MTB events with a sixteenth placed finish in Sierra de Montechoche.

Participating in the 75km, 1800m elevation Sierra de Montecoche Marathon 2023, Giles was to finish 16th from 408 runners with a time of 03:11:47. This was also to give him seventh place in the Elite category beating a former 2017 Masters 30 world cup winner in the process.

Gibraltar’s cycling team for Guernsey was last week announced. (see below)



Guernsey 2023 cycling team

The Gibraltar Cycling Association has announced the names of the cyclists selected to represent Gibraltar at the 2023 Island games in Guernsey.

The womens team consists of:

Elaine Pratts

Olivia Lett

Natalia Nunez.

They will take part in the TT, road race and criterium.

The mens team consists of:

Derek Barbara

Dylan Pratts

Colin Tester

Matthew Vinales

Mark Lett

They will take part in the TT, road race and criterium.

Giles Cerisola will contest the mountain bike events. Giles being the first mountain biker to take part in the Island games.